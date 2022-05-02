/

Passenger traffic will be up 50%

Passenger traffic to Cyprus is expected to increase by 50% this year from the 2021 figures, despite the challenges of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said that Paphos airport and tourism to the region “will recover significantly after two difficult years.”

In his address to the seventh annual fish festival in Latchi on Saturday, Karousos said that with the official tourist season starting very soon, Paphos airport will have connections to 59 destinations in 21 countries, operated by 15 airlines.

“Gradually, flight traffic will increase to 250 a week.”

“At the same time, a regular Paphos to Athens flight was maintained throughout the year, not just the tourist season, thus satisfying a demand of the local communities of Paphos district.”

