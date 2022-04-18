/

Cyprus Airways launches Cairo-Larnaca flights

Cyprus Airways announced it would operate flights from Cairo to Larnaca starting 30 April, with two weekly flights, every Tuesday and Saturday.

It is part of a summer schedule that includes flights to 12 destinations: Jeddah, Athens, Thessaloniki, Preveza, Skiathos, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Heraklion, Cairo, Tel Aviv and Beirut.

Simon Camilleri, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said: “We are absolutely delighted to add Cairo to our network.

“We believe that the beautiful island of Cyprus will be a popular destination.

“Cyprus offers visitors a wonderful holiday destination, full of unforgettable experiences, cultural attractions, beautiful beaches, picturesque villages, nature trails and excellent Mediterranean cuisine.”

Customers can book their flights through cyprusairways.com, Cyprus Airways Call Centre (toll-free on 8000 8111 or international on +357 24000053), or their travel agent.

Flight Schedule 30 April – 27 October 2022

Flight No. Days Origin Destination Dept. Time* Arrival Time*
CY131 Tuesday

Saturday

 Cairo Larnaca 14:00

14:00

 16:20

16:20
CY130 Tuesday

Saturday

 Larnaca Cairo 12:40

12:40

 13:00

13:00

*Local times

“Our new vision for Cyprus Airways is connecting global travellers,” said Camilleri.

All Cyprus Airways flights operate on Airbus A319 aircraft, with a capacity of 144 Economy Class seats and Airbus A320 aircraft, with 180 Economy Class seats.

 

