Bases charity concert for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The British Bases will be holding a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee charity concert at the ancient Kourion Amphitheatre, Limassol, on June 2.

This historical event will celebrate the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, her service to the UK for over 70 years and her close support to her Armed Forces.

The concert will also celebrate the friendship and partnership between the UK and Cyprus, a Commonwealth country.

Set in the beautiful backdrop of Kourion, all profits raised from the event will be donated to two Cypriot children’s cancer charities, Little Heroes and One Dream One Wish and one British charity, which supports service families, SSAFA.

With a blend of British and Cypriot performers, the event will be a memorable musical occasion and an opportunity to mark the partnership with Cyprus and raise money for some very worthwhile causes.

Topping the bill will be the renowned Diastasis chorus and dance group, and they will be joined by the Cypriot sopranos Aliki Chrysochou and Maria Papaioannou.

The band from the Royal Signals and the Military Wives Choir will give the event a military flavour. The concert will also include a beacon ceremony to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service.

SBA Administrator and Commander British Forces Cyprus, Major General Rob Thomson, said the concert would be an act of celebration and a musical spectacular.

“Of course, this concert will be held to mark 70 years of Her Majesty’s amazing service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, but I also feel it is a great opportunity to celebrate our close friendship and partnership with Cyprus and Cypriots.

“It is, of course, also a great opportunity to raise money for some excellent causes.

“For us as an Administration, it is vitally important that we are able to support Cypriot charities working so hard to look after children who desperately need support.’

Tickets for the event will go on sale on April 19 and are priced at €15. To purchase online, please visit: https://Shop.tickethour.com