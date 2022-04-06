Cyprus sends 215 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The dispatch of a second humanitarian aid package from Cyprus is on route to Ukraine, with Cypriots donating 215 tonnes of supplies to the war-torn country.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said: “with the outbreak of war in Ukraine, a campaign of humanitarian support for the Ukrainian people was launched to collect food, pharmaceuticals and other essentials.

“Instructions have also been given for opening a bank account to which citizens and organisations continue to contribute generously.

“The first shipment of Cypriot humanitarian aid to Ukraine was dispatched on 8 March, it has arrived in Poland, and from there, it is being forwarded to Ukraine.

“The second shipment was sent yesterday, Tuesday 5 April, via Poland, again through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

“The two shipments contained 215 tonnes of material worth more than €2 mln, including food aid, civil protection equipment, medical and pharmaceutical supplies and other essentials.”

According to available data, it is the largest humanitarian aid mission from Cyprus, with the significant volume of material collected and the contributions of the state.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also contributed financially through international organisations to support both Ukraine and neighbouring countries, such as Moldova, in addressing the refugee crisis. The total amount of such contributions exceeds €150,000.

“We stand by the people and are ready to continue supporting them in practice.”

Commissioner for the Citizen Panayiotis Sentonas reiterated that the whole process is taking place through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is currently carrying out the largest humanitarian aid operation to date.

“The Mechanism and the relevant European Directorate monitor and inform the Member States of the needs in Ukraine and the bordering countries hosting Ukrainian refugees.

“It is coordinating the efforts of Member States to provide humanitarian assistance.

“We continue to monitor the needs registered through the mechanism, and we are ready to provide additional humanitarian assistance.”

A special bank account, created on the instructions of the President continues to be operational

The postal services announced it would accept free parcels containing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine until 18 April.

For a postal exemption, parcels must contain medicines, sanitary items, long-life food, baby food, and clothing.

In addition, they must be contained in solid packaging and must not exceed five kilograms in weight and a value of €100.