Lufthansa celebrates 40 years flying to Cyprus

German airline Lufthansa has been flying to Cyprus for 40 years, as it commemorates its first landing at Larnaca airport on 31 March 1982, when a Boeing 727 touched down from Frankfurt.

Flight number LH 614 was scheduled twice weekly with an onward flight to Amman, Jordan.

Lufthansa offered a twice-weekly service to Larnaca as the final destination only two years later.

In 1986, a second route was added from Munich to Larnaca, extending the connection between Cyprus and Germany.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG, commonly shortened to Lufthansa, is Germany’s flag carrier and the country’s largest airline.

In an announcement Thursday, Larnaca Airport operator Hermes Airports said that 40 years on, Cyprus welcomes five different carriers of the Lufthansa Group, offering 56 weekly departures to 12 destinations across Western Europe.

Lufthansa, SWISS, Edelweiss, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings all offer nonstop flights to connect guests from Cyprus to the World and fly tourists and leisure travellers to the Mediterranean Island.

Representing Southern Europe Lufthansa Group, Senior Director Gabriella Galantis said Lufthansa has not only reinstated connections scratched off their schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic but also increased flights to Larnaca by 26%.

“Cyprus is one of our top leisure destinations, and we are aware of our role for the local tourism sector and our travel agents.

“With almost 10,000 seats offered every week, we also contribute to the Cypriot corporate community to provide easy access to their business opportunities around the World,” said Galantis.

Maria Kouroupi, senior manager at Hermes Airports, said: “For the past 40 years, the airline has been operating to Cyprus and is a longstanding valued partner of the airports and the country.

“We are confident that Lufthansa’s great route network will continue successfully in the years to come and contribute to the recovery of Cyprus’ tourism sector.”

Lufthansa is building an environmentally sustainable fleet of modern aircraft and pursuing projects to reduce CO2 emissions.

It was moving forward with initiatives to produce more Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and purchased $250 mln for its consumption for this year.