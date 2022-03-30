Multi-million anti-flood defences underway in Limassol

Limassol authorities are hoping to make flooded streets in the town centre a thing of the past with the completion of a €7 mln anti-flooding project in the castle area, set to be completed by the end of 2023.

After inspecting progress on the site, Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides told reporters on Tuesday that the project is expected to be completed within 20 months.

Around the same time, as told by the mayor, a second anti-flooding project underway in north Limassol should also be completed.

The projects come as the town has suffered serious flooding during consecutive winters, enraging residents, restaurants and shopkeepers. Limassol centre is notoriously susceptible to flooding after heavy rainfall.

“These two big projects will finally shield our city from floods so that the people of Limassol, whether businesses or households, will stop suffering,” said Nicolaides.

He said that provisions had been included in the contract for the town centre project to minimise disturbance to residents, businesses and traffic, including double shifts, penalties for delays and a bonus for an early finish.

Accompanying the mayor, Limassol sewerage board Yiannis Tsouloftas explained that the project would divert rainwater from the north to the Garilis river bed to the west and requires the digging up of 27 streets in the town centre.

The official said that because the area is historically important, an archaeologist has been hired to monitor the work.

“Our main priority is to carry out this project in the best possible way, minimising negative effects on the city and its economy,” said Tsouloftas.

