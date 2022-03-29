/

Cyprus will host EuroBasket 2025 group games

178 views
1 min read

Tuesday marked a historic day for Cypriot sports as the FIBA Europe Board of Directors entrusted Cyprus with hosting one of the four groups of EuroBasket 2025.

Latvia will host the Final Phase of the European Basketball Championship and one of the groups in the Group Phase.

Cyprus and Finland will each play host to one group in the Group Phase.

It is considered the biggest sporting event to take place in Cyprus, with the matches to be held at the Spyros Kyprianou Stadium in Limassol.

According to the Cyprus Basketball Federation, this decision results from “many months of intensive work”, adding it has the government’s full support, the Cyprus Sports Organisation, the Limassol Municipality, and the Cyprus Olympic Committee.

It is also stressed the Cyprus national team will compete in EuroBasket 2025 as the host country.

This will be the first time that the National Team of any team sport in Cyprus will participate in the final phase of a European event.

“FIBA Europe’s decision to entrust the CBF with the organisation of a group of EuroBasket 2025 shows the very good work that has been done in our country in recent years and the excellent relations that have been built between the CBF and the European federation.”

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus