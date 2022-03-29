COVID19: Booster shots for elderly, teenagers

131 views
2 mins read

A fourth COVID-19 jab for the elderly and a first booster shot for children aged 12 to 17 will be available from Wednesday.

In the first stage, health authorities call on the elderly over 80, making their way down the 70 plus in the coming days. Teenagers can also come forward for a third jab as of Wednesday.

Vaccinations will be carried out at walk-in centres across the island.

The decision is being implemented amid a new surge in daily coronavirus cases peaking at an all-time high of 6,494 on Monday and an uptick in hospitalisations which hit 190 from 175 the night before.

Immunocompromised health professionals, residents and workers at care homes and closed structures will also be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, regardless of age.

These groups include people undergoing treatment for tumours and haematological malignancies and who have a history of solid organ transplantation receiving immunosuppressive therapy.

Also, people with inherited immune deficiency or HIV/AIDS will be called in the coming days.

All eligible adult groups can come forward for their shot, provided that five months have elapsed since their first booster.

A first booster shot for children aged 12 to 17 will be available from Wednesday, provided that six months have passed from their last shot.

The second booster shot for the elderly and vulnerable groups and the first booster shot for teenagers will be optional.

They will not affect the validity of people’s Safe Pass documents needed to access hospitality venues.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus