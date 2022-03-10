COVID19: UAE, Rwanda back in green travel zone

Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates found their way back to the green category on Cyprus’ safe travel list based on a country’s COVID-19 epidemiological risk.
A week after Cyprus lifted all travel restrictions for the fully jabbed, authorities have reclassified countries according to their COVID risk with rules applicable to passengers without a vaccination or recovery record.
New changes come into effect on Thursday.
There are now four countries in Cyprus’ safest green category, as Rwanda and the UAE join China and Saudi Arabia.
All EU countries remain in the red.
Cyprus uses a three-coloured system (green, red, and grey), with only unvaccinated passengers subjected to testing and restrictions according to their country of origin.
Under the new regulations, the previous green and orange categories are merged.
Countries designated as red and dark red by the ECDC will be listed in the grey category.
Unvaccinated travellers from countries slotted into the green category will have to take a PCR test no later than 72 hours before departure or a rapid antigen test 24 hours before departure.
Unvaccinated red category passengers must abide by the same testing rules as green category countries but must get a PCR test upon arrival at the airport.
The cost of which will be borne by the passenger.
Unvaccinated passengers, or those without a recovery certificate, over the age of six arriving from grey countries must carry a negative test, take a PCR upon arrival, and go into self-isolation for ten days or seven provided they test negative with a PCR test.
All arrivals are still required to complete the CyprusFlightPass within 48 hours before their flight and comply with random coronavirus tests at the airports.
Green
- Third Countries: China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, and the United Arab Emirates
RED
- European Union: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Finland
- Small states: Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino
- Schengen Area: Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway
- Third Countries: Egypt, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Georgia, United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan, Indonesia, Jordan, Israel, Canada, Qatar, Colombia, Kuwait, Belarus, New Zealand, Libya Oman, Ukraine, Uruguay, Peru, Russia, Serbia, Chile