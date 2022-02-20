COVID19: No deaths, cases remain below 2,000

189 views
1 min read

Cyprus reported no coronavirus deaths for the first time in a week on Sunday, with daily cases inching up to 1,794, while hospitalisations rose to 162, of whom 38 were critical.

The Health Ministry said in its Covid bulletin that the February death toll remained unchanged at 65 and 823 since March 2020.

January was the deadliest month with 100 deaths, overtaking the previous record of 80 last August.

Intubated patients were up by one at 12, while 67% of hospitalised COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

Some 26 patients are still considered post-Covid, having recovered from the virus, but remain intubated and in a serious state.

The total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 has risen to 306,219.

A total of 86,413 PCR and rapid tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, 6,000 more than the previous day.

The increase in tests and new cases from 1,764 to 1,794 saw the benchmark ‘positivity rate’ drop from 2.19% to 2.08%, the same as on Friday, and double the safe marker of 1%.

Having peaked at 5,457 on January 4, driven by a spike in the Omicron variant, new cases dipped below 3,000 for most of the past week, and below 2,000 for the last two days.

Of the new infections, 52 were identified through contact tracing linked to earlier infections.

A further eleven tested positive from 2,039 rapid tests in restricted institutions, while all 52 tests in care homes were negative.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus