Cyprus, France wrap up air defence drill

Cyprus’ National Guard and the French Armed Forces successfully completed the Air Defence exercise TALOS 2022 as Rafael fighter jets flew over the island Monday.

A statement by the Ministry of Defence said that the exercise was conducted on the occasion of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle operating in the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

The military activities are part of implementing the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Program between Cyprus and France and took place within the Nicosia FIR, covering a large area of the Republic’s territory.

The exercise scenario concerned the entry of a formation of fighter aircraft at low altitude to attack military installations of the National Guard.

The main purpose of the exercise was to evaluate the response of Cyprus’ air defence system and train the National Guard’s personnel in realistic conditions.

“Through this joint activity, the National Guard and the French forces co-train, exchange knowledge and experience in the fields of aviation and air-defence, which is considered particularly important,” the ministry said.

“The Air Defence exercise “TALOS” sends a very positive message about the willingness of both countries for cooperation to strengthen even more the bilateral ties in the domain of security and defence.

“Cyprus and France enjoy extensive ties and mutual interest in cooperating to promote peace and stability in the region.”

