Celestyal launches new reservations platform

Celestyal Cruises has launched a new reservations platform, Seaware, developed with travel specialists Versonix.

The Piraeus-based cruise company, formerly a subsidiary of Louis Plc, said the new platform provides travel advisors with advanced CRM functionality and access to a greater variety of pre-and post-packages.

These include both mandatory and optional components, rule-based pricing, payment and cancellations schedules, shore excursions and onboard experiences, the ability to create customised segments, individualised itineraries and large, family bookings.

Many advisors globally will already be familiar with this industry-leading platform, providing immediate 24/7 access to reservations with the added benefits of providing clients with direct access to their bookings.

“We have been working closely with Versonix for a year now in preparation for this release and have been engaging with many of our travel advisor partners to have a seamless transition to our new reservations platform, making it even easier to do business with Celestyal,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer, Celestyal Cruises.

Last month, Celestyal launched its 2022 programme of sailings, mainly in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, offering packages at nearly half price if booked by March 31.

Celestyal owns and operates two cruise ships, the Olympia and the Crystal.

In November 2021, New York-based Searchlight Capital Partners took control of the company pumping €70 mln in fresh funds.

Celestyal ceased to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Louis Plc, and the Cyprus travel giant is now a minority owner with a 40% stake.

Celestyal’s campaign has been dubbed “Escape Back to the Blue” with three and seven-night cruises around the Aegean, special itineraries to Egypt and the Holy Lands, via Cyprus, or historical destinations in Turkey.

The programme will culminate with year-end Christmas and New Year cruises.

The offer is valid for new, individual bookings up to March 31.

Children pay for port and additional expenses, along with cruise ship services.

Earlier this week, Cyprus officials welcomed assurances of Royal Caribbean’s interest to invest in Cyprus, expressing their readiness to enhance cooperation with the cruise liner.

The world’s biggest ship, the Wonder of the Seas, docked at Limassol, and Ben Bouldin, Royal Caribbean’s Vice President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, announced the port would be included in its 2022 destinations in the eastern Mediterranean.