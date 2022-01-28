COVID19: Most of Europe in deep red

Almost the entire EU map issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on the spread of COVID-19 is in the deep red category, as cases continue to rise due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Cyprus remains in the highest risk deep red category as most EU/EEA countries.

The only regions that remain in the red category are eastern and western Poland and areas in north-western Romania (except Bucharest, which remains in the deep red category).

Hungary, where some regions were in the less dangerous red category last week, is now entirely in deep red.

The ECDC map combines data on case notification rates per 100,000 population and test positivity during the last 14 days.

The ECDC map does not record the number of deaths, hospitalisation or vaccination levels. The map also does not account for the percentage of total cases caused by Omicron.

According to a recent agreement in the Council of the EU, in the future, the map of the ECDC will also include information on vaccination levels in each country and region.

This change, which aims to better understand how dangerous the virus is in each area, is expected to be applied when ECDC has two weeks worth of data available.

Orange zone areas are where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is below 50, the test positivity rate for infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative case rate is 50 -75, and the positivity rate is 1% or more, or the 14-day rate is 75-200 and positivity under 4%.

Red zone areas are where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75-200, test positivity is 4% or more, or the 14-day rate is over 200 but under 500 (above 500, the area enters the “deep red” zone).

ECDC publishes maps as part of a coordinated approach to the restriction of free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maps are based on data reported by the Member States.