Two musicians killed in road crash

Two young musicians are the latest victims added to Cyprus’ road death tally after their vehicle was involved in a collision with a bus on Sunday on the Limassol-Paphos highway.

They were on their way to Paphos for a gig at a local tavern when their vehicle hit the guardrail and was struck by a bus.

Police named the victims Avraam (Makis) Alexandrou, 26 and Prodromos (Makis) Themistocleous, 24.

The two men were passengers in a car driven by a 28-year-old woman, a fellow musician, who is in hospital. Her condition is described as out of danger.

The accident occurred just after the Paramali exit at around 8.00 pm.

Under the circumstances still being investigated, the vehicle veered off lane and crashed into the guardrail.

The car overturned, coming to a stop in the middle of the highway just after the Paramali exit, and was struck by a bus.

The two young men died instantly.

British Bases police, who are investigating the accident, as Paramali falls under their jurisdiction, said in a statement that the car had collided into the metal barrier and was immobilized.

A bus that was behind it collided with the car. Both drivers tested negative for alcohol.

Emergency rescuers called to the scene managed to pull the three people from the wreck, and they were all rushed to Limassol General Hospital.

Doctors at Limassol General pronounced the two men dead on arrival while the woman has reportedly suffered minor injuries.

 

 

