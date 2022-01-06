New game-changing, crypto venture ‘soon’

A new venture with enormous potential to shake-up the status quo in the crypto market is coming very soon amid the current Bitcoin slump, the CEO and founder of a game-changing financial giant has confirmed.

Nigel Green of deVere Group, a long-time cryptocurrency advocate and tech enthusiast, said: “We can’t wait to share our secret project with you soon. It has the potential to shake-up the $2.2 trillion cryptocurrency market.

“I’ve been obsessing about how to harness the energy of this positive, global, unstoppable movement – and I think we’ve now cracked it.

“I hope those already in the crypto community, as well as those fascinated by it, will join us and will feel the energy.”

Since launching a cryptocurrency exchange more than four years ago, Nigel Green, who has decades of top-level, international financial services industry experience and expertise, has been passionate about the role that digital currencies can – and should – play in the mainstream global financial system.

Frequently describing cryptocurrencies as “the future of money,” he believes that they could empower people, promote democratisation, and serve as an important check on government overreach, as well as produce high investment returns.

Drop in prices

The news of the forthcoming big announcement might seem “ill-timed” to some who could point out the recent drop in the prices of cryptocurrencies.

“Not a bit of it!” said Green.

“Like many serious crypto investors, I’m embracing this short-term volatility for longer-term gains,” he said.

“I’m using the lower prices of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies to top-up my portfolio. Because like many major corporations, financial institutions, governments, prestigious universities, and household-name investing legends, I’m confident that digital currencies are the inevitable future of money.

“In our increasingly tech-driven, globalised world, it makes sense to hold digital, borderless, decentralised currencies.

“In addition, adoption and demand are increasing all the time, whilst at the same time, supply is decreasing.”

Of the new project, he concluded: “This is big. It has the power to create a better tomorrow.”