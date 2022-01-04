Cyprus says UN reports ‘sit on the fence’

Nicosia claims that two reports by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his Good Offices Mission and UNFICYP peacekeeping mission maintain a policy of “sitting on the fence” rather than apportioning responsibility.

Government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said: “We see that equidistance is maintained in the reports, possibly due to an effort by the SG to keep a window open so that the effort to resume dialogue can continue.”

“It is regretful that the report sits on the fence since it would have been correct if facts were to be described exactly as they are.”

“I don’t believe that the effort to keep equal distances discourages Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side; on the contrary, it likely gives them the right to believe that the SG tolerates the other side’s positions,” Pelekanos said.

“The SG explicitly refers to the resolutions which define the Cyprus problem’s solution framework, and there is a specific reference to the illegal activities in the fenced-off area of Famagusta (Varosha).”

“In the reports, it is stressed that the United Nations position regarding the fenced-off area of Famagusta remains unchanged…the SG underlines the importance of full compliance with everything provided in these two resolutions.”

The Secretary-General, he noted, expresses “his strong concern over Turkey’s and the Turkish Cypriot community’s actions in the fenced-off area of Famagusta and asks that tensions be avoided both on the ground and at sea.”

On January 17, a discussion will take place at the UN Security Council level about the two reports. (source CNA)

