Government supplying north with electricity

The Cyprus government will continue to supply the Turkish-occupied north with electricity until 4 January to prevent power outages.

CNA said that a request was made on Wednesday after the previous agreement between the Republic and the Turkish Cypriots expired.

The Republic supplied between 30-35 megawatt of electricity daily from 23-28 December between 1600 and 2130 hours local time, considered the peak for electricity demand.

The same hours and quantity will be supplied until the end of the new agreement.

Electricity is returned through the interconnection of the systems, which it had been supplied with from the Republic of Cyprus between August and October.

The north is plagued with problems in the generators of its two power plants, resulting in periodic interruptions of the power supply.

