Tesla highest brand value gain in 2021

Tesla is one of the most valuable brands in the world and in 2021 reached a level of growth that was unmatched by other global brands.

Tesla’s brand value skyrocketed this year and reached an impressive $36.27 bln, pushing it into the top 20 most valuable brands worldwide for the first time, from just under $20 bln in 2020.

According to data presented by TradingPlatforms, Tesla experienced a brand value growth of 184% – the highest out of all global brands.

 

Triple-digit growth in 2021

Tesla grew rapidly in the last decade and established itself as an influential global brand. When it was founded in 2003, Tesla was originally known as Tesla Motors, with electric cars still its only focus.

Nowadays, Tesla is known for its electric cars, but has also grown to become a leading clean energy company. The company’s enigmatic CEO and Chief Engineer, Elon Musk, also regularly makes headlines which makes the brand a very recognisable name even to the most casual of observers.

Even more impressive than its triple-digit growth this year was the fact that it was the only brand to achieve such a feat, with the next highest growing brand, Sephora, experiencing just 37% growth.

“Tesla has become a household name over the last decade and the cars they were originally known for have breached the mainstream in some markets,” explained Robert Pascal, editor at TradingPlatforms.

“The company has since expanded and is now credited as one of the global brands spearheading innovation in the clean energy industry. Expect Tesla to be a brand at the forefront of new technology for many years to come.”

 

