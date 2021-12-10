COVID19: Infections on the rise in 14-day report

Cyprus’ cumulative 14-day diagnosis rate (per 100,000) as of December 6 stands at 752.8, while over a million rapid tests were carried out during that period, amid fears that the arrival of the Omicron variant, found on Friday, could push numbers even higher.

Cyprus’ COVID infections are on the rise as the two-week cumulative case rate increased to 752.8 per 100,000 residents for the weeks of November 23-December 6, from 473.4 per 100,000 during the fortnight November 9-22.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest national surveillance report on Friday, a total 6,685 infections were recorded between November 23 and December 6, of which 96.5% were locally acquired.

The median age of all COVID-19 cases was 33 years.

As of December 8, a total 127 people with COVID-19 (diagnosed until December 6) were being treated in state hospitals.

Their mean age was 65 years, with 55.9% (n = 71) concerning men and 37.4% (n = 46) individuals from the district of Nicosia (from 123 among people). In total, 59 people (57.3%) with COVID-19 who were treated reported underlying diseases (out of 103 people).

The median age of those in ICUs is 67, while 55.6% have underlying health conditions.

The ministry also said in a demographic analysis of the recorded infections that 30.2% of cases involved 0-19 year-olds, while the percentage for the 20-59 age bracket stood at 58.5%. Those aged 60 and above accounted for 11.3% of cases.

On a district level, Nicosia topped the charts, with 2,702 cases reported in the capital (41%), while Limassol recorded 1,445 (21.9%). Larnaca was at 1,186 (18%), Paphos with 872 (13.2%) and, finally, 379 (5.8%) in Famagusta.

The active replication rate of the virus R (t) on December 6 was 1.05 (1.02-1.09).

As of December 9, according to the ministry’s epidemiological report, 607 people lost their lives to COVID-19.

Half of the people who died were aged 69 to 85 years old. The median age of people who died of the coronavirus is 76 years.

During the past two weeks, 1,022,002 rapid tests as well as 108,513 PCR tests were carried out, corresponding to 12,219 PCR and 115,090 rapid tests per 100,000 people.

With the 635 cases reported on Thursday, Cyprus has reported 139,368 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.