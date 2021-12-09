Spain, Cyprus enter new relationship

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and President Nicos Anastasiades underlined the excellent relations between the two countries and their support for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a joint communique issued at the end of their meeting in Madrid, they also stressed the importance of the sovereign rights of each state in its maritime zones, including international maritime law.

Sánchez, and President Anastasiades, meet at the Palacio de la Moncloa.

The two leaders reiterated the excellent relations shared between Spain and Cyprus and discussed global challenges and major issues of the European agenda.

They exchanged views on the Covid 19 pandemic and emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge, expertise, best practices and technology.

They also affirmed “their commitment to the EU recovery and resilience funds to boost the economies of their two countries and recover from the COVID-19 fallout.”

Their views also converged in addressing migration from the prism of the Mediterranean first entry countries.

“They stressed the importance of the adoption of a new Pact on Asylum and Migration that will enable the EU to respond swiftly and guarantee efficient management of migratory flows, based on shared responsibility and effective solidarity.”

They welcomed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding in the field of Health, political consultations between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs and cooperation between the Spanish Diplomatic School and the Cypriot Diplomatic Academy.

They also expressed their strong willingness to enhance and deepen relations in commerce, innovation, tourism, culture, and education.

The leaders reiterated that a peaceful, stable, secure and prosperous Mediterranean is a strategic priority for the EU and expressed their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries.

“They reaffirmed their strong support to a comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus issue, based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality.”

“Concerning Varosha, all UNSC resolutions and statements, as well as relevant decisions of the European Council, have to be respected and implemented to create a conducive environment that in turn will help to achieve a comprehensive and viable political settlement.

“This will not only benefit the people of Cyprus, both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots but will also significantly contribute to peace and stability in the broader region.”

MoU for transplants

Cyprus has agreed with Spain to exchange know-how and expertise in transplant operations and the transfer of know-how in regulatory regimes to distribute medicines.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with his Spanish counterpart Carolina Darias strengthening the two countries ties in medical cooperation.

The two countries aim to increase the quality of medical care for the citizens of the two countries with the memorandum.

The Memorandum of Understanding concerns exchanging knowledge in organ donation, transplants, ICU staff training, and pharmacy to exchange information about the pricing and evaluation of drugs and medical equipment.