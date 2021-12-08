Public called to identify stolen items

Two individuals were remanded in custody for four days after a short police chase saw them stopped in the early hours in the Curium area with what is believed to be stolen goods in their possession.

The male and female, aged 23 from Paphos and Limassol, respectively, initially failed to stop for the British Bases Police patrol in the Trachoni area and were pursued until they were eventually apprehended in Curium.

After having their vehicle searched, they were found to be in possession of 38 car keys, a laptop, 10 iPads, 65 smartphones and two balaclavas.

Chief Inspector Panicos Panayi, who is heading up the investigation, said: “Citizens who have had items stolen like the ones mentioned are welcome to visit the SBA Police Station for any identification.”

SBA Police officials are now working with Cyprus Police to see if the items have been reported stolen.

 

