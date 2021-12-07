/

Cyprus, Greece, Israel leaders’ summit

The 8th trilateral summit between Cyprus, Greece and Israel takes place on Tuesday, in Jerusalem, to focus on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, cooperation on environmental protection, energy and renewables.

President Nicos Anastasiades is in Israel to participate in the summit, a presidency statement said.

Before the summit, Anastasiades will meet Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, followed by expanded talks between the two countries’ delegations, chaired by the two Presidents.

At the summit, there will be a meeting with Israel’s Premier Naftali Bennett, followed by expanded consultations between the two delegations, chaired by Anastasiades and Bennett.

“The talks agenda between the two sides includes, the Cyprus problem and Turkish provocations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, cooperation in the field of defence and security, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and energy matters.”

A Memorandum on Scientific Cooperation is expected to be signed between Cyprus and Israel.

A bilateral meeting between the Prime Ministers of Israel and Greece will take place afterwards.

President Anastasiades is accompanied by Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos, Deputy Minister of Research Kyriacos Kokkinos and other officials.

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, cooperation between the three countries in light of the COP26 outcomes, renewable energy sources, joint actions in emergencies and energy matters such as the EastMed pipeline construction will be on the agenda.

The electricity cable, EuroAsia Interconnector connection will also be discussed.

