COVID19: Booster shots for young adults

Booster shots are available to all adults over 18 from Wednesday, provided that six months have elapsed since they were fully vaccinated, with authorities reporting an uptick in COVID-19 jab rates.

People over 18 who want the third dose of a COVID-19 jab can visit a walk-in vaccination centre or book their appointment online.

They had previously only been available to everyone over 30.

Booster shots are delivered using primarily mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), with the exemption of people who were initially vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson&Johnson jab.

They can choose between receiving another shot of the Janssen vaccine or the two mRNA ones.

Those vaccinated with AstraZeneca will also be given a choice between a Pfizer or Moderna shot.

No further AZ shots will be made available.

Booster shots are available at walk-in vaccination centres from Monday to Thursday, 8 am-6 pm, smaller centres at Linopetra, Limassol, and the Troodos Hospital in Kyperounda operate until 3 pm on weekdays.

Bookings are also made available via the Health Ministry’s online vaccination portal.

Meanwhile, Cyprus’ health authorities are prepping to launch a vaccination scheme for children aged five to eleven, as vaccines are expected on 13 December.

