/

 Cyprus, Jordan, Greece defence summit

259 views
1 min read

The first trilateral meeting between Cyprus, Jordan and Greece is set to take place on Wednesday at the Defence Minister level in Nicosia.

It is another step in the three countries improving their regional alliance at a military level.

“The meeting is a result of continued efforts between the leaders of the three countries to deepen further their already excellent relations in particular fields, including Defence and Security,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

“Relations between the three countries are long-standing and stable as they have developed throughout their history and an effort for a better and safer future.”

Cypriot Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides, Greek National Defence Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Chief of Armed Forces of Jordan, General Yousef Al-Hnaity, will hold a summit.

They will discuss and exchange views on establishing and activating a trilateral mechanism for defence and security and ways of cooperation between their armed forces.

At the same time, they will also discuss developments in the broader Middle Eastern region and threats which undermine security, stability and peace.

A bilateral meeting will also take place with the Jordanian delegation to review the cooperation between the two countries and propose ways of further enhancing it.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus