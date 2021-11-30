Second suspect sought over missing women

Cyprus police have issued an arrest warrant for a second person connected to the disappearance of two Russian women, 33 and 43, believed to have been murdered.

Authorities have detained a 32-year-old Syrian man in connection with the disappearance of Alraeesi Khaiat, 43 and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, reported missing since 17 November.

Police are looking for a 23-year-old Syrian they want to question.

They are treating the case as a possible double murder. Investigators said the Syrian suspect had access to a holiday home outside Limassol, where bloodstains belonging to one of the women were discovered.

During investigations, specialists located traces of blood in various parts of the premises in Kato Amiantos, including an excavator.

Samples were taken, and the results confirmed officers’ fears, as the blood matches the genetic material of one of the missing women.

Reportedly, the Syrian suspect, currently held on abduction charges, arranged to pick up the two women through a dating site.

Phileleftheros daily reported that the suspect had paid the women €2,500 for them to spend a week with him and a second person.

It said the police have evidence the two women had stayed at the holiday house from last Monday to Wednesday.

One of the missing women had posted a video of the suspect sitting on the couch with them, confirming they were at the holiday house.

The suspect claims he returned them to their Larnaca residence on 24 November.

He had also taken one of the women’s credit cards, which he had used to buy €20 worth of petrol on two occasions.

The mobile phone of one of the women had last sent out a signal somewhere outside Limassol.

Police have been combing the area around the house since Monday; with speculation, they are looking for the bodies of the missing women.

Search, and Rescue teams have been called in, with officers also deploying sniffer dogs and a drone.

The suspect had good knowledge of the mountainous terrain in the area, as he had been working on repairing the holiday house, to which the owner granted him access.