Leaders agree to make way for 5G across the island

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have agreed to make way for the introduction of 5G across the island, UNFICYP said on Friday.

According to a press statement by the peacekeeping force, an agreement was reached thanks to “extensive work carried out by the technical committee on broadcasting and telecommunication over the past two years”.

UNFICYP added that the agreement was concluded by Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and the Turkish Cypriot special representative, Ergun Olgun, with the facilitation of the SRSG/Deputy Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar.

Based on the terms of the agreement reached between the sides, TV broadcasting systems will be removed from the 700 MHz frequency band, transitioning from analogue to digital broadcasting, with the support of the EU, allowing the allocation of the 700 MHz frequency band to 5G mobile services.

