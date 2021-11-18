/

New Paphos-Athens route

368 views
2 mins read

Paphos air connectivity to Athens will be significantly boosted over the holiday season, as TUS Airways announced it would be adding two flights a week to the Greek capital.

From 10 December until 9 January, TUS Airways will add eight flights, testing the Athens connection’s viability.

Cypriot airline TUS has committed that it will become a permanent part of its flight schedule if the route proves to be viable.

The development is expected to boost the coastal town’s connectivity, as currently, no airlines are flying to Athens from Paphos.

Flights will be carried out on a Monday and Friday.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos tweeted: “This is a very important development, as the connectivity of Paphos airport is strengthened”.

He confirmed TUS would test the viability of the flight schedule to Athens.

DISY MP for Paphos Charalampos Pazaros commented in a post on social media that the addition of the Paphos-Athens route will right an injustice towards Paphos.

Paphos Mayor Phedon Phedonos, on Facebook, said that local authorities are doing what they can to convince the airline to make the connection to Athens permanent while enriching the town’s connectivity with new destinations.

“We will be supporting those who support our town,” said Phedonos.

Israel’s Global Knafaim has acquitted a 49.9% share in Tus Airways is adding more destinations to its schedule.

Recently it added a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Dusseldorf, Germany.

TUS Airways is also increasing its fleet with A320 and A330 Airbus planes while hiring more staff to cover its growing activities.

 

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus