Prices rose 4.4% in October

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by an annual 4.4% in October, following an upward trajectory for the eighth consecutive month triggered mainly by energy prices.

According to data released by the Statistical Service (Cysat), compared with September, the HICP rose by 0.9% compared with a reduction of 0.5% in the previous month.

For the ten months to October, the HICP recorded an increase of 1.8% compared to the same period last year.

Compared to October 2020, the largest price changes were recorded in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (15.5%) and Transport 13%.

On an annual and monthly basis, Energy costs saw the biggest jump with 27.1% and 4.4%, respectively.

Compared to September 2021, the largest change was recorded in Clothing and Footwear, with a rise of 5.6%.

For January – October, compared to the same period last year, the largest change was recorded in Transport with a 7.3% rise.

