Cyprus condemns UDI on anniversary

On the 38th anniversary of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot regime, Nicosia again condemned the unilateral declaration of independence (UDI) in the Turkey-occupied north on 15 November 1983.

Various protests are taking place Monday in the Cyprus Republic under the Pancyprian Student Coordination Committee (PSEM) and the Pancyprian Federation of Student Unions (POFEN).

Nine years after the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island, Turkey instigated and endorsed a unilateral declaration of independence in the north, announced by the Turkish Cypriot leadership.

United Nations Security Council Resolutions 541 and 550 call upon all States to respect the Republic of Cyprus’ sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, unity, and non-alignment.

They also describe the UDI as “legally invalid.”

The self-declared ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ is only recognised by Turkey.

Political parties, student organisations and other associations and organised groups have issued announcements condemning UDI.

House speaker Annita Demetriou will address an evening event of the Committee of Occupied Municipalities and the Committee of Occupied Communities to condemn the illegal proclamation.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island’s northern third.

Numerous rounds of UN-led Cyprus talks to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.

There have been no direct Cyprus negotiations since July 2017.

