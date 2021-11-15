British MPs committed to Cyprus reunification

All-Party UK Parliamentary Group Delegation for Cyprus said it would re-double collective commitment to ensure the British Government is doing its utmost to reunite the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality.
A delegation of 10 British MPs visited last week as guests of the House of Representatives to hear first-hand about the latest developments on the Cyprus issue and strengthen UK-Cyprus relations.
The delegation was led by Caroline Nokes MP and Bambos Charalambous MP (Enfield & Southgate).
The President of the UK National Federation of Cypriots, Christos Karaolis, accompanied the delegation throughout their visit to help coordinate and facilitate their meetings.
Nokes said: “The visit enabled me and my colleagues from the Cyprus APPG to engage with key decision-makers on the island about the ongoing efforts to restart reunification negotiations, the important strengthening of U.K.-Cyprus security cooperation and Cyprus’ critical role in the Eastern Mediterranean.
“We also witnessed first-hand the tragic consequences of Turkey’s continued occupation.
“We leave Cyprus with a re-doubled collective commitment to ensure that the British Government is doing its utmost to reunite Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality as outlined in UN Security Council Resolutions.”
Charalambous said: “We are clear from our visit that after 47 years of occupation, it is time for Cyprus and its people to finally be reunited.”
“We will take this message back to Westminster and continue our active support for this just cause.”
The delegation met House speaker Annita Demetriou, British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, and mayors of occupied towns.
The MPs were also given a guided tour of the Green Line in Nicosia; they met with civil society groups at the Home for Cooperation in Nicosia, during which there was clear and positive support for reunification.
The delegation:
Caroline Nokes MP (Romsey & Southampton North & Chair of Women & Equalities Select Committee)
Bambos Charalambous MP (Enfield, Southgate & Shadow Immigration Minister)
Geraint Davies MP (Swansea West)
Caroline Dinenage MP (Gosport)
Fabian Hamilton MP (Leeds Northeast & Shadow Peace and Disarmament Minister)
Mark Jenkinson MP (Workington)
Gagan Mohindra MP (Southwest Hertfordshire & PPS at the Home Office)
Anum Qaiser-Javed MP (Airdrie and Shotts)
Catherine West MP (Hornsey and Wood Green & Shadow Europe and Americas Minister)
Mike Wood MP (Dudley South & PPS to Deputy Prime Minister)