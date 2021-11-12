Bitcoin price to rise in 2022 as inflation fears grow

The price of Bitcoin is likely to continue its skywards trajectory until at least the second quarter of 2022 amid continuing global inflation fears.

Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere, predicted the continued price increase as the world’s dominant cryptocurrency hit another all-time high of $69,000 on Wednesday.

It followed data revealing that inflation has surged to a 31-year high in the U.S., raising the prospect the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

“Prices paid by U.S. consumers jumped the most since 1990 last month, climbing a staggering 6.2% from a year earlier. This latest data out of the U.S. will only compound global fears about inflation as price pressures run hot around the world,” explained Green.

“Inflation in the UK could rise above 5% by early next year, Euro area annual inflation is 4.1% in October 2021, up from 3.4 % the month before, and the cost of goods leaving Chinese factories surged by another record rate last month of 13.5%, and there are increasing signals that consumers are now feeling the pain.”

Green said this is a global issue as businesses have been raising prices with supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of qualified workers pushing up costs.

“And it’s one that is likely to last until at least the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, when pressures should start to ease.

Crypto on skyward trajectory

“Against this backdrop, and amid some peaks and troughs along the way as markets never move in a straight line with traders taking profit, we can expect to see the price of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies continue their skywards trajectory.

“Bitcoin is widely regarded as a shield against inflation mainly because of its limited supply, which is not influenced by its price,” Green added.

This ‘inflation shield’, said the deVere CEO, will bring to the crypto market growing investment from major institutional investors, bringing with them capital, expertise and reputational pull – and further driving up prices.

Earlier this week, as he predicted that Bitcoin would hit fresh all-time highs, Green said that other cryptos can also be expected to move to the upside.

“Bitcoin’s gravitational pull on other digital assets will show itself again, pulling up other major cryptocurrencies as it maintains its own strength.

“We can expect those cryptos involved with fintech development, such as Ether, Solana and Cardano, to do particularly well.”

He concluded that in this inflationary period, Bitcoin has outperformed gold, which has been almost universally hailed as the ultimate inflation hedge – until now.