October registered unemployed dips 65%

194 views
1 min read

The number of registered unemployed saw a big annual drop of 65% in October from 31,487 in 2020, attributed mainly to a thriving hotel, tourism and hospitality sectors, the Statistical Service reported Wednesday.

The unemployed, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of October, fell to 10,974 persons from 11,324 in September.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for October decreased to 14,660 compared to 15,735 in the previous month.

Compared to a year ago (October 2020), a decrease of 20,513 people or 65.1%, was recorded as the economy recovered from COVID-19 lockdowns.

A demand for workers triggered the jobless decrease in accommodation and food service activities (-6,277), trade (-3,768), manufacturing ( -1,205), transportation and storage (-989), education (-888).

The number of unemployed newcomers to the job market also declined by 1,284.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus