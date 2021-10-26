Greece-UK sign post-Brexit partnership accord

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss signed a Strategic Bilateral Framework to enhance trade and security cooperation in the post-Brexit era.

During a meeting at the Foreign Office in London, Dendias and Truss discussed various issues, including the Cyprus issue, the Balkans and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The new framework aims to boost trade, security and digital cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking to journalists following Monday’s meeting, Dendias said: “We believe this memorandum of understanding which deals with all sorts of questions, defence, trade, culture, you name it it’s there, will be the backbone of the relations between the Hellenic Republic and the United Kingdom.

“Now we have the big challenge to bring flesh onto the bone, to create substance out of this memorandum, to enhance our relations.”

Foreign Secretary Truss said: “The framework we’ve signed with Greece will open up new opportunities for trade and investment in both countries, enabling better cooperation between businesses, investors and industry, and builds on strong security and defence cooperation as we seek to challenge malign actors that threaten to disrupt our freedoms and way of life.”

The agreement enables individual deals across various sectors, including foreign policy, defence, trade & investment, health, education, tourism, and maritime affairs.

“Greece and the UK open a new chapter in their post-Brexit partnership, deepening their cooperation on a wide range of areas, including foreign policy and defence,” stated Dendias in an announcement uploaded to his social media.

He called it a “warm and productive discussion on taking forward Greek-British security and trade cooperation.”

 

