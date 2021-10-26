New traffic cams register 80 violations per hour

Cypriot motorists are in for a shock when the speed camera operators start sending fines for traffic violations, as the system recorded almost 1000 offences in the first 12 hours of officially going online.

After 14 years, speed cameras are officially back as the re-introduced traffic monitoring network went live on Monday noon, but operators are not yet issuing fines or points.

In comments to CyBC radio, assistant traffic police chief Charis Evripidou said 940 infringements were recorded by the four fixed cameras at a busy Nicosia junction and another four mobile cameras.

Breaking down the 940 violations, Evripidou said 390 were for breaking the speed limit and another 550 for running a red light.

Police expect to see the number of violations increase and analyse the data over the next three months.

Evripidou said, until the end of the year, no offending motorist will be receiving a fine as operators of the system will only send warnings, giving time to drivers to familiarise themselves.

From the New Year 2022, motorists violating the highway code will be sent tickets to their homes.

Until January, offending drivers will be sent warnings through the post but not fines or penalty points.

From January, fines will be sent to the owner of the offending vehicle, who will then have 15 days to declare who was behind the wheel at the time.

Owners will also be sent a code to access photos taken by the speed cameras showing the vehicle and the driver.

Traffic penalties have not changed, but the settlement date has.

Until recently, offending motorists had up to 15 days to settle their fines; now, they will be given 30 or 45 days depending on the offence.

Evripidou said there are four fixed cameras at the Grivas Dhigeni and Demosthenes Severis junction.

“Once the system is fully operational, there will be a total of 90 fixed cameras at 30 locations across the island”.

Some 20 mobile cameras are expected to be delivered to authorities by 2023.

Fines are issued by the system operator, private company US-based Conduent State and Local Solutions Inc.

The House approved two bills, allowing Conduent State and Local Solutions to operate the system and issue tickets to offending drivers or riders.

The €34 mln project has Cyprus Police feeling confident the re-introduction of traffic cameras will reduce road accident-related deaths.

When Cyprus introduced speed cameras in 12 locations in 2007, road accidents were reduced by over 50%.

Traffic cameras were first introduced 14 years ago, but technical and legal issues over the ownership of the platform and collection of fines forced the government to switch them off.

As an EU member, Cyprus has adopted the European target of a 50% reduction in road fatalities and a 50% reduction in serious injuries by 2030.

According to police, the fines for offences monitored by the cameras are: