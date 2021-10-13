Adequate air connectivity for all

292 views
1 min read

Despite the challenges facing aviation, adequate air connectivity needs to be secured, especially in countries entirely dependent on it, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos told a High-Level conference on Covid by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Cyprus relies mainly on air transport for its connectivity with the outside world. As a result, it plays a very important role in the island’s economic growth, Karousos said.

He recalled that Cyprus’ connectivity was seriously affected during the pandemic, with a serious economic impact on Cypriot industry and the economy.

Addressing the ICAO President, Karousos said the restart in the aviation industry has begun but noted that the recovery would be gradual, slow, and long-term, stressing that emerging challenges should be tackled globally in the next two or three years.

“And ICAO’s role will be most important in achieving a more common approach.”

Karousos said Cyprus reopened its borders for travel on June 9 2020, after a COVID-19 lockdown in March.

He proposed that states agree on a world interoperable form for the various digital applications and certificates for Covid controls, recovery and vaccination, securing safe travelling while protecting privacy.

He argued for a common approach that would simplify and minimise the various requirements governing travel.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus