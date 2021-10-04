COVID19: Major event for first-timers and booster shots

31 views
2 mins read

Health authorities are organising a mass COVID-19 vaccination event in Limassol on Sunday, for people eligible for a booster shot and those unvaccinated who would like to get their first jab.

In an effort to boost the country’s vaccination rate, the health ministry will be setting up a massive vaccination centre at the Lanitio Sports Centre from 8 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

People eligible for a booster shot at this event will only need to have completed their initial vaccination scheme at least six months earlier, regardless of their age group or health status.

The event is perceived as an indication that health authorities will be moving towards administering booster shots to the general population in the coming months.

Cyprus health authorities pushed forward with their COVID-19 booster shot rollout reaching people aged 80 and above earlier on Monday, as part of a decision to vaccinate people over 65 and vulnerable groups.

The decision follows studies that have shown immunity levels of the elderly can start to wane five months after their second vaccine.

Cyprus is one of a small band of EU countries, including as Italy, France, Germany and Ireland, that have already started to administer booster shots. The Netherlands plans to do so soon, but only to people who are immuno-suppressed.

The majority of the Union’s members are waiting for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to give its opinion this week on whether it recommends the rollout of booster shots for the general population.

If the EMA gives its backing for the Pfizer booster, the 27-member bloc will join the United States, Britain and Israel, which have already received the green light to administer them.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus