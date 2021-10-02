COID19: No deaths, case numbers stabilise

Cyprus reported no coronavirus deaths on Saturday, with new cases stabilising below 100 and hospitalisations unchanged at 73.

The health ministry said in its daily Covid bulletin that the death toll since the pandemic started remained at 554 with September recording ten days of no deaths for a monthly total of 40. This followed the record 80 people who died as a result of Covid-19.

New cases increased slightly to 84 from 59 but below the 129 on Thursday. The number of patients currently admitted at state hospitals for treatment was unchanged at 73. Of these, 31 remain in serious condition, one more from the previous day.

Meanwhile, 15 patients remain intubated, while 61% of hospital patients are unvaccinated.

Another 10 patients are considered post-Covid, having recovered from the virus, but remain intubated and in a serious state.

The total number of all SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 rose to 120,415.

The number of PCR and antigen rapid tests conducted during the past 24 hours rose to 55,076, around 29,000 more than on Friday marking the Independence Day public holiday.

With an increased number of tests and 84 new infections, 25 more than the day before, the benchmark ‘test positivity’ rate dropped significantly to 0.15% from 0.22% and remains well below the high-risk threshold of 1%.

Of the new cases, 2 were passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, and 13 were diagnosed from private initiative and hospital tests.

A further 49 cases were identified from private rapid tests at labs and pharmacies, and 20 were positive from the free national testing programme, available only to those vaccinated or recovered from earlier infections.

All of the 114 tests on staff and residents at retirement homes had negative results, as were all 85 hotel guests and 157 random rapid tests of passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

