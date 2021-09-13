Maritime Cyprus postponed until 2022

The Shipping Deputy Ministry announced Monday the prestigious biennial Maritime Cyprus conference slated for next month had been rescheduled for 2022 due to the limitations imposed by COVID regulations.
Maritime Cyprus, the biggest shipping event that attracts more than 1,200 delegates and over 100 leading speakers worldwide, would have been the first gathering encouraging in-person meetings amid coronavirus restrictions allowing stakeholders to rub shoulders and discuss crucial maritime matters.
This year’s event was to be held in Limassol on October 10-13, with the conference main theme being “Embracing change: a choice or necessity?”
Hot topics of discussion would have been how to tackle a rapidly changing industry and seafarer welfare, digital transformation, green finance, and the changing role of shipowners.
The organising committee comprising representatives from the ministry, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) and the Union of Cyprus Shipowners decided to reschedule the event for October 9-12, 2022.
Issuing a joint statement, the organisers said: “Considering the reduced capacity limitations of the conference and exhibition spaces due to distancing measures, as determined by the health protocols for congresses and events held indoors.
“It was decided to postpone the event in order to maintain the quality character and the whole philosophy behind the Maritime Cyprus conference.”
International Maritime Organisation Secretary-General Kitack Lim, European Transport Commissioner Adena Valean, the International Chamber of Shipping, ECSA and BIMCO, renowned shipowners, were to attend.
Vassilios Demetriades, Shipping Deputy Minister, said 2020 was a significant year for shipping and the world.
“Adversity often breeds innovation and agility, and – as an industry – we should feel proud of what we have achieved in such unprecedented circumstances.
“But there is still so much more to do, and this requires cooperation and collaboration.”
President Nicos Anastasiades was to open the conference with a key address on policy changes and achievements in the Cyprus shipping legislation, taxation, environmental and labour issues.
Several panels were also scheduled on regulatory framework, how shipowners attain a sustainable, safe and resilient industry, the importance of green in shipping and efforts towards zero emissions and digital transformation.