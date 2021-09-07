COVID19: 29-year-old pregnant woman north’s youngest victim

A 29-year-old pregnant woman has become the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the Turkish Cypriot north after losing her unborn child.

The woman, who was six months pregnant when admitted to hospital on 31 July, lost her baby on the 10 August after complications due to the virus.

She was in the Intensive Care Unit at the north’s COVID-19 reference hospital since 3 August and intubated just hours after losing her baby.

The death of the woman, identified as Adle Firat, shocked doctors and the hospital’s nursing staff.

Firat was the mother of two underaged boys who, along with their father, had been waiting for her to return home and to welcome the new addition to the family.

Talking to Giynik media outlet, Mustafa Ekinci, the brother of the north’s latest COVID victim, said that her husband had only been allowed to see her once since she was admitted to hospital.

“We (the family) were not allowed to see her at all. Her husband could only wave to her like a child from behind a glass window,” said Ekinci.

On Sunday morning, the family was told that she was doing well, but hours later, they were informed she had died.

The young woman who lost her child and her life to COVID-19 was reported to be unvaccinated.

The news of the young mother’s death comes as Turkish Cypriot health authorities struggle to put a lid on infections and COVID-19 deaths in the north.

August was the deadliest month for the COVID-19 pandemic for the Turkish Cypriot community, with 21 deaths.

Turkish Cypriot authorities on Monday reported another 134 new COIVD-19 cases, taking the total to 17,265 and 67 deaths.

Meanwhile, the total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections reported by the Republic since the pandemic started in March 2020 rose to 116,991.

The 13 deaths reported so far in September have pushed the total number to 516.

Divided Cyprus combined has confirmed 134,256 cases and 583 deaths.