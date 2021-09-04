Larnaca’s first mall to open 17 September

Following delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and low consumer sentiment restrictions had brought about, Larnaca will finally see its first shopping mall open on 17 September.

The new Metropolis Mall, near Larnaca General Hospital, has been completed, with tenants putting the final touches on their stores.

Initially scheduled to open at the end of 2020, its opening was postponed due to a slowdown caused by coronavirus restrictions, but now South Africa’s Acsion Group behind the project is relieved to see their project finally take off.

Talking to the Financial Mirror, Metropolis Mall marketing manager Marilena Palazi said the new mall would add value to the town, complementing other development projects.

“The next few years definitely belong to Larnaca, with the Metropolis Mall making that future a little brighter,” said Palazi.

She argued that the town’s commercial sector is growing, helped by development projects like the Larnaca Marina and new hotels.

“The mall has definitely upgraded the town. The road network in the area has been improved with the company’s contribution, while the value of properties has increased by 15-20% almost overnight”.

Palazi said the project creates local jobs, with over 135 new stores looking to hire a minimum of 4 people each.

She said an estimated 1400 people would be permanently employed at the mall, while job positions range from sales representatives to store managers at good companies.

“Furthermore, during the construction period, more than 1,000 people were employed, from builders to electricians and plumbers.”

Palazi said everything is set to go, as all that is left is for shops to add the final touches to their stores and stock shelves.

Due to coronavirus restrictions imposed across the globe, some stores had difficulties bringing in their stock from abroad.

A late addition to the Metropolis Mall is the Shacolas Group, opening a Springfield clothes store, Women’s Secret, while Lynne and Gifts2Go will also be jumping on board.

“Most of the stores are ready to open, as they have received their goods and new collections, to welcome the first customers, while the outdoor areas and playgrounds are ready.

“Some stores have a new philosophy, new technologies such as self-checkout counters, and new more enjoyable shopping opportunities leaving customers happy and relaxed.”

The variety of outlets include clothing, accessories, footwear, household items, sports goods, children, bakeries, hairdressers, electrical toys and gadgets, restaurants, and cafes.

Originally estimated to cost €60 mln, construction of the Metropolis Mall totalled €80 mln.

The mall is built on land belonging to the Cyprus Church, located behind Larnaca’s military training camp (KEN) and opposite the new GSZ Stadium parking lot.

A total of 138 stores have taken up their spot in Metropolis Mall, including some well-known brands such Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Starbucks, and McDonald’s.

Some of the biggest names on the island, such as Zara, Public, Mango, join brands KIKO MILANO, KIABI HIMI VOQUE, opening their first stores in a Cyprus mall.

Metropolis Mall is single-level and has six different entrances to avoid congestion, offering easy access for people and families with mobility difficulties.

More than 750 new trees have been planted, walkways and bike paths have been built around the perimeter, offering shoppers a different experience.

The mall also has a covered dining area, hundreds of benches inside and out, and a playground offering families various entertainment options.

Metropolis Mall has some 1,450 parking spaces, two-thirds of which are underground.

Brands that are present

Supermarkets

Alpha Mega Supermarket, Athienitis Nuts.

Catering / Food services:

Aldente, TGI Fridays, Jail Bird, Paul, Café Nero, Verde, Burger King, Milk & Honey, Taco Bel, Umami Sushi, Oriana, Alati Piperaki, KFC, McDonald’s,

Cafes

Zorbas, Starbucks, Costa Coffee, NN Da Vinci Café and NN Da Vinci Gelateria.

Technology

Public, Cyta, Epic, iStorm, Phonehouse, Fix 2 Go.

Kiosks

The Mall Kiosk, Nespresso, IQOS.

Home Décor

Gevorest, La Maison, Zara Home.

Fashion / clothing / footwear

Marks & Spencer, Kiabi, Mango, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara, Pull & Bear, Bershka, Massimo Dutti, Chrysanthou Shoes, Shoe Box, United Colors of Benetton, Mothercare, Accessories, Sugarfree, Call It Spring.

Conelle, Toi Moi, Attrativo, Tezenis, Crocodile Tsakiris Mallas, Triumph,

Jack & Jones, Aldo, Ioannou Shoes, Ecco Shoes, Calliope, Intimissimi,

Calzedonia, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Navy & Green,

Izar, Domenikos Boutique, Sketchers, Marasil, Kiss Boutique, Fox Kids.

Sportswear

Athlokinisi, Intersport, Prive Sports, Adidas, Famous Shoes.

Jewelry / Optics / Accessories / Gifts

Swarovski, Lepus, POW the Shop, Ximi Vogue, Jewels & Jems, You & Me Jewellery, OJO Sunglasses, Grand Optical, Opticana, Kyrsof.

Beauty & Health

Beauty Line, Selekt Beauty, MAC, NYX + Trends, Dust & Cream,

Kiko Milano, Perfect U, Refan, Ambiance Elements, Inglot,

Korres, Beauty Bar + Travel Stories, Holland & Barrett,

Hairspray hair salon.

Bank of Cyprus will also be operating a branch.