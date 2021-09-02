/

Cyprus taking part in Egypt military drill

Cyprus is taking part in the multinational military drill ‘Bright Star 2021’ conducted in Egypt between 2-17 September with the participation of 21 countries.

Also participating is Greece with its air, sea, and land forces.

Bright Star is a series of military training exercises hosted in Egypt in cooperation with the US every two years.

It was last held in 2018, but the training was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the last manoeuvres, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Britain, Jordan, and Italy also took part with another 16 countries as observers.

Cyprus, Greece and Egypt have enhanced their regional trilateral cooperation in recent years, especially in energy and defence.

