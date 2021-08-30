COVID19: Lowest jab rate among 20-year-olds

Although Cyprus has reached a high COVID-19 vaccination rate, those aged 20-29 have the lowest coverage at 60%.

Cyprus is just a notch away from its end-of-Summer target of vaccinating 80% of its adult population with at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to achieve herd immunity.

The Health Ministry announced that 78.2% of the adult population had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 73.8% are fully jabbed.

Although the island’s vaccination rate has slowed down recently, with respective figures being 77.6% and 72.3% last week, authorities have succeeded in pushing vaccinations close to herd immunity.

A large number of underaged teenagers have also joined the vaccination train before the school term starts.

Health experts argue that if Cyprus wants to contain the virus and its more potent variants, around 80-85% of the population needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The ministry said that in addition to the vaccination rollout for adults, jabs for teenagers and children under 15 are progressing.

Some 35.5% of people aged 16 and 17 have received at least one dose, and 28% are fully vaccinated.

And 16.7% of children aged 12 to 15 have received their first jab, with a 3.3% completing their vaccination scheme.

Younger children were included in the vaccination rollout from 2 August and have yet to receive a second jab.

And 48.2% of teenagers aged 18 to 19 have now received at least the first jab.

Apart from teenagers, the age group with the lowest vaccination coverage is between 20-29 with 60%, up just one per cent from the 59% last week.

The breakdown of the vaccination coverage by age group:

Paphos continues to lead on a district level as its vaccination coverage has reached 89.3%.

Picking up the pace, Famagusta is second, with 86.6% getting a jab.

Nicosia and Limassol follow with 77.9% and 76.6%, respectively, up from 77.7% and 76% last week.

Larnaca has the lowest vaccination rate, with 72.2% of its population receiving a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-in vaccination centres, introduced in mid-July, have contributed to the island’s rollout, with 33,635 jabs carried out.