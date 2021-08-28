Cyprus building a better future

For those who will be in Cyprus for the next couple of years, many developments are underway to make living on the island feel better.

We already have four golf courses (all in Paphos) and four more serious projects pending of which, only two are expected to be completed.

Regrettably, the Shacolas Group development at Limni (Polis area) will not happen, and one by Aristo, while another by the Lanitis Group (in Limassol) seems to be on track.

The Ayia Napa golf course is not progressing to any noticeable speed, and no one knows where it stands.

The other golf courses are still in search of finance, including the Tersefanou course that was abandoned, and as a result, the nearby holiday home complexes have taken a downturn.

New marinas are underway, but with only the Limassol one fully operational.

It is quite impressive in its sales success of apartments and beach villas at this initial stage.

We await the Larnaca marina (under development). In contrast, the Ayia Napa project is almost completed, and the marina section is already operating, with the rest expected to be fully operational next year.

The Paralimni marina is also underway and expected to be operational in two years.

Some fishing shelters are also under construction.

The one at Zygi, recently completed, is an attraction, as is the Four Seasons at Ayios Theodoros.

We are waiting for the Pissouri marina (doubtful of its execution), whereas the Latchi one is under expansion – the Paphos marina is still nowhere to be seen.

Several U.K. universities are interested in setting up branches.

Two large U.K. universities are under negotiations in search of suitable properties, which will boost the economy by providing alternatives, including international students to attend.

The Limassol casino resort is coming sooner or later next year, and I estimate a period of up to two years considering the delays caused by the recession, while three satellite mini-casinos are already working.

The water dams, at last, are being considered to be used for entertainment and sports. Therefore, the objections are being reconsidered, allowing sailing, rowing, and other sports.

The mountain snow is far from satisfactory compared to its 10 years ago level when international ski races used to take place.

But even for short periods, we should take advantage of what little we have.

By sheer coincidental politics and gas discoveries, Israel is coming closer to Cyprus.

Let’s hope to have Israeli hospitals set up here to serve locals and Arabs (who cannot visit Israel) and others.

Bearing in mind the lower costs in Cyprus, this could be a bonanza – negotiations are pending for an Israeli hospital in Nicosia, but with nothing definite at this point.

Our nature trails and cycling routes are improving considerably in all areas.

From the Paralimni seaside footpath to that of Peyia, such projects are under constant execution in the form of linear parks to the delight of walkers and other sports.

Have you visited the Trooditissa-Phini route? Don’t miss it; its waterfall is a one hour walk downhill. Similar routes exist in many other locations.

We’re all waiting for other infrastructure projects such as the Limassol-Lania/Saittas road, the new Nicosia-Koutrafas road, the Paphos-Polis motorway, which will reduce travelling time, making enjoyment of the countryside easier.

Lessons that must be learned from the forest fires at Saittas a few years ago and in the Limassol-Larnaca area this summer have prompted the government to invest considerably to improve the efficiency of the firefighting service.

The desalination plants and the reusable sewage water have helped the whole situation, limiting the water waste.

The reuse of wastewater helps towards the upgrading of the environment and saving water for agriculture.

Politicians, at long last, may have realised that what sounds good to the people’s ears is not necessarily correct.

The last elections have taught them the importance of environmental development, critical not only for us but also globally.

So, for those of us who plan to stick around for the next few years, the quality of life in Cyprus is expected to change for the better.

Keep your fingers crossed!

Antonis Loizou, Real Estate Valuer, Property Consultant & Estate Agent, the views expressed are his own