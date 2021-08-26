Top US senator in Cyprus visit

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet key political figures in the coming weeks, including a friend of Cyprus US senator Robert Menendez.

Regional and international issues of common interest, emphasising developments in the wider region and Eastern Mediterranean, will be discussed when they meet.

According to a statement by the Presidency, on 30 August, Menendez will pay a visit to Cyprus after talks in Athens.

He will be honoured by the  President with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III for his contribution to promoting human rights and democracy.

As chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez was instrumental in getting the Eastern Mediterranean Act passed in which Washington offers upgraded defence support and training for Cyprus.

Furthermore, during his meeting with the President, the US Senator will raise the issue of further developing the significantly improved Cyprus-America relations.

Key trips

On 13-14  September, Anastasiades will visit Bahrain, accompanied by his ministers, to upgrade relations between the two countries.

On 17 September, the President will be in Athens, where the EUMed Summit will take place involving Slovenia and Croatia.

During the Summit, they will discuss cooperation in addressing common challenges, including climate change and the consequences of migration, environment, the pandemic, and security.

The President will brief his counterparts on the developments in the Cyprus issue, especially on Turkish efforts to open up Varosha.

In late September,  Anastasiades will be in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

During talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President Anastasiades will raise issues related to the resumption of stalled Cyprus negotiations.

 

