Cyprus to host UN environment summit

Cyprus will host in October 2022 the 9th Ministerial Summit for the Environment and Sustainable Development Education of the UN’s Economic and Financial Committee.

A briefing meeting about the Summit took place on Tuesday.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said the agenda would include the circular economy and education on sustainable development and tourism.

He said that it is an honour for our country to host this international Summit.

According to Prodromou, the Summit, which was scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic, will occur at Nicosia’s Filoxenia Centre and bring together 1,000 participants to discuss the 2030 sustainability plan of the UN, especially for the Mediterranean.

Prodromou said various ministries are involved, and a committee has been set up for coordination purposes.

The Minister said the Mediterranean region is widely affected by the climate crisis, and therefore the issues to be discussed are of the utmost significance for Cyprus.

Environment Minister Costas Kadis said Cyprus would be in the spotlight, adding that all the documents to be discussed and agreed during the Summit will be the UN compass for the years to come.

