COVID19: Turkish Cypriot death toll rises to 49

Turkish Cypriot health authorities are struggling to stem a surge of COVID-19 infections after reporting 177 new cases and one more death, the third in as many days.

The latest death in the north was an 80-year-old woman, a resident at a nursing home in northern Nicosia.

According to reports, the older woman was the second resident at the home to die in as many days, while another six residents are in the reference hospital in a critical condition.

August could become the worst month on record, with already 3398 cases recorded.

A record number of cases were confirmed in July, with 3,466 COVID infections smashing the previous monthly high of 1,879 in April.

With Sunday’s 177 cases and one death, Turkish Cypriot authorities have reported a total of 14,962 COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths.

Turkish Cypriot authorities are facing a resurgence of the virus, powered by the more aggressive Delta variant.

In June, authorities had kept daily cases below 50 throughout the month, reaching just 776 infections.

Health authorities in the Republic reported another 193 COVID-19 cases and six deaths taking the tally to 111,333 and 483 deaths.

Divided Cyprus combined have reported 126,295 and 532 deaths.

 

