Cyprus air traffic beginning to pick up

Air traffic at Larnaca International Airport in August will hover around the same level as July that saw a total of 524,609 passengers, operator Hermes Airports said.

“Gradually and until the end of the month, flights at Larnaca airport will increase slightly, provided that the epidemiological data will not change to such a serious degree that could extensively affect the flight schedule of airlines,” a Hermes source told CNA.

Flight arrivals are expected to reach 489 during the last week of August, including from Egypt, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Greece, the UK, Jordan, Spain, Israel, Italy, Qatar, Lebanon and Russia.

In July, most of the arrivals were from Russia, Greece, Ukraine, the UK, Germany, Austria, Poland, and Israel.

The total number of passengers that travelled to and from Larnaca and Paphos International Airports was 722,145.

According to Hermes Airports sources, the number of flights to and from Paphos Airport is expected to increase in August gradually.

During the current week, 187 flights are scheduled to arrive at Paphos, while in the third and the last week of August, scheduled flights will increase to 200 and 210, respectively.

Most of the flights will be from the UK, Russia, and Greece.

Last month, the UK was the third-largest source of travellers for Paphos, followed by Russia and Greece.

But the flight schedule could change depending on the epidemiological data and COVID-19 measures taken in Cyprus and abroad.

