COVID19: Famagusta General reaches capacity

Coronavirus reference hospital Famagusta General has reached full capacity of 75 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment, said its scientific director Amalia Hadjiyianni on Monday.

She told CNA that the youngest patient is 23 years old and the oldest is 90, and the median age of COVID patients is 59.

“Only eight of the patients treated at the hospital have been vaccinated.”

Hadjiyianni said the statistics have changed regarding the hospitalisations since the patients are mainly aged between 50 and 70 years old during this period.

She said they are suffering from severe pneumonia, while there is a rapid deterioration of their respiratory function, and as a result, many of them need to be intubated.

Referring to the Delta variant, she said that it is more transmissible and urged Cypriots to get vaccinated.

Among those being treated, she said, there are some tourists.

Cyprus on Sunday reported one death, a drop in daily coronavirus cases to 277, but an increase in hospitalisations to beyond 300.

The Health Ministry said that a 52-year-old man died of COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll since the pandemic started to 422.

The death toll for July was 43, with the deadliest months on record being December and January, with 76 deaths each, followed by 56 in April and 48 in May.

The average age of all deaths is 77.2 years.

Hospitalisations continue to rise as the more potent Delta variant infects younger people; it went up from 288 the previous day to 301 on Sunday.

Of these, 86 remain critical, with 39 needing a ventilator.

The Health Ministry said 89.9% of those admitted in state hospitals had not been vaccinated, down from 91% the previous day.

The total of all SARS-CoV-2 infections during the past 17 months is 102,223.