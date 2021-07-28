/

Cyprus, Greece expect stronger stance against Turkey

President Nicos Anastasiades said Greece and Cyprus expect the international community to adopt a more resolute stance to persuade Turkey its behaviour is not possible without consequences.

“We expect from both the international and the European community that they finally adopt a more decisive stance, making it clear to Turkey that it can’t continue to act undisturbed, unchecked, and without any consequences,” said Anastasiades.

The President was addressing the 3rd General Assembly of the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association in Athens on Wednesday.

Anastasiades said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s illegal moves in fenced-off Varosha reveal Turkey’s real and long-term goals.

“They are none other than the full domination over Cyprus, either through a two-state solution or a confederation, in which the Turkish Cypriot constituent state, under the full control of Turkey, will have a decisive role in the governance of the country.

“As a result of the new provocative Turkish decision, Cyprus and Greece, acting together, have appealed to all European and international fora, resulting in the unanimous and strong condemnation of the Turkish leadership’s statements.”

