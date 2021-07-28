Wheelchair ramp installed on Lady’s Mile Beach

The construction of a special ramp on Lady’s Mile beach was completed Wednesday, which will provide physically disabled people better access to the sea.

The ramp was funded by the British Bases, which worked alongside the Community Council of Asomatos, Limassol’s District Office and the Deputy Tourism Ministry to install it.

A total of four ramps have been installed this year; two at Lady’s Mile beach and two at Curium beach in Episkopi.

